US National Filmed Insulting Kenyans Has Been Deported – Ambassador Kyle McCarter

A US national filmed insulting a group of Kenyans has been deported, the US Embassy in Nairobi ha said.

According to a tweet by US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter, the man’s behaviour was unacceptable, hence “he had left the country”.

The young man has left the country. His behavior was unacceptable. I am not able to say any more. Only Pole! — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) June 19, 2020

It is not clear what was the man’s mission in the country.

In a video clip that was widely circulated online last week, the man was seen making a call saying that a group of Kenyans that stood outside a gate baying for his blood blamed him for George Floyd’s death in the US.

“Get me outta here, I’m being killed by a mob of people, they are blaming me for the death of George Floyd, they are all blaming me for the death of George Floyd,” he said.

However, according to online reports, man was caught engaging in unspecified illegal business.

The police were called to contain the situation.

