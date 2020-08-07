US Issues New Travel Advisory To Kenya Over Increased COVID-19 Risks

The United States of America (USA) on Friday issued a travel advisory to Kenya due to increased risk of contracting Coronavirus.

Kenya relaxed COVID-19 containment measures on July 6 has since reopened her economy, though gradually.

On August 1, the government allowed resumption of international flights with travellers from US allowed into the country.

While travelers will be exempted from quarantine, US citizens flying in from California, Texas and Florida will be required to quarantine either at a government facility or their Kenyan residences.

The Level 3 Travel Health Notice for Kenya issued by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), indicates that the East African country has “lifted stay at home orders, and resumed some transportation options and business operations.”

Kenya’s virus load as of Friday was 25,138 with 11,118 recoveries and 413 deaths.

The virus has spread in all the 47 counties.

Further, the advisory urges the US nationals to exercise caution when visiting certain areas due to crime, terrorism and kidnapping.

Due to terrorism concerns, the US has advised its citizens against visiting areas near the Kenya-Somalia border; Mandera, Wajir and Garissa, and coastal areas like Tana River county, Lamu and areas of Kilifi county.

They have also been discouraged from traveling to Turkana county especially the road from Kainuk to Lodwar.

“Terrorist attacks have occurred with little or no warning, targeting Kenyan and foreign government facilities, tourist locations, transportation hubs, hotels, resorts, markets/shopping malls, and places of worship. Terrorist acts have included armed assaults, suicide operations, bomb/grenade attacks, and kidnappings,” the advisory reads in part.

The US nationals have also been advised to reconsider traveling Eastleigh and Kibera over increased cases of crime and kidnapping.

“Violent crime, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Street crime can involve multiple armed assailants. Local police often lack the resources and training to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents.

“Consider carefully whether to use the Likoni ferry in Mombasa due to safety concerns.”

