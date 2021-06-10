US Issues Travel Advisory Against Kenya Over Increased Terrorism, Kidnapping And Covid-19

The United States has issued a travel advisory against Kenya over increased terrorism activities, kidnappings and spike in Covid-19 cases.

Through a statement, the US Department of State cautioned its citizens against traveling to some parts of Kenya including Kibra, Turkana, Kenya-Somalia border and Eastleigh.

“Do Not Travel to the Kenya-Somalia border and some coastal areas due to terrorism, areas of Turkana County due to crime and Nairobi neighborhoods of Eastleigh and Kibera at all times due to crime and kidnapping. Be especially careful when traveling after dark anywhere in Kenya due to crime,” reads the advisory in part.

According to the advisory, crimes violent crimes are the order of the day for Kenya and can happen at any time.

“Violent crime, such as armed carjacking, mugging, home invasion, and kidnapping, can occur at any time. Local police are willing but often lack the capability to respond effectively to serious criminal incidents and terrorist attacks. Emergency medical and fire service is also limited.”

Further, the advisory states that schools and other facilities acting as cultural rehabilitation centers are operating in Kenya with inadequate or nonexistent licensing and oversight.

“Reports of minors and young adults being held in these facilities against their wills and physically abused are common,” it adds.

The advisory comes just weeks after American businessman Mohammed Bashir was found murdered after missing for over 10 days.

His vehicle, a Range Rover was found burnt to ashes in Kajiado County.

