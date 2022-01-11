US Issues Level Three Travel Advisory against Kenya

The United States has imposed a level three travel advisory on Kenya, effectively downgrading it from the much safer level one category it got last year. A level three travel advisory means American citizens are asked to reconsider their trips to places with high Covid-19 infection rates, and only travel when it is absolutely necessary.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level three Travel Health Notice for Kenya due to Covid-19, indicating a high level of Covid-19 in the country,” the advisory from the US embassy in Nairobi reads.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an Incidence 2 Travel Health Notice for Kenya in June 2021 due to Covid-19, suggesting a moderate level of coronavirus in the country, but it was downgraded to level three in August after an increase in cases.

Level Three refers to countries where there have been between 100 and 500 cases recorded per 100,000 people in the last 28 days while level one requires traveller to observe standard protocols such wearing masks

The new advisory could result in cancellation or postponement of trips from US travellers, effectively hurting the tourism industry which has been ailing since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020

Kenya’s Covid-19 infection rate has been on an upward trajectory since December when the Omicron variant was announced. According to the WHO, Kenya’s infection rate has crossed the high-risk limit of five percent since the curfew was lifted last year.

The downgrade comes as the United Arab Emirates has suspended flights from Kenya to Dubai indefinitely due to a high number of cases of Covid-19 in the nation, as well as allegations of forged certifications given by Nairobi authorities.

