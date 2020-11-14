US Halts Plans To Ban Popular Chinese App, TikTok

The US has halted plans to ban TikTok in the country after the Department of commerce cited pending further legal developments.

The ban would have prevented US residents from downloading the app. The department of Commerce cited a Philadephia court ruling while issuing the suspension of the plans.

Three prominent TikTok users had gone to court arguing that the app should be allowed to continue its operations in the US.

The decision comes as a relief to an estimated 100 million TikTok users in the US.

In September, President Donald Trump signed an executive order giving ByteDance 90 days to make a deal or face the ban. Trump cited security concerns amid claims that the app was gathering data from US citizens which he believed could be shared with the Chinese government.

The popular Chinese app operators were reportedly not happy about the pressure from the US President to sell the business.

ByteDance then entered into a deal with Walmart and Oracle. The deal would see it transfer its assets into a new entity called TikTok global. Oracle would then manage TikTok’s operations in the US using its cloud technology.

President Trump appeared to support the deal despite it not being exactly what he had signed in his order.

On Tuesday this week, TikTok said it had not heard from the US government in two months.

