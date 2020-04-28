US Gov’t Pledges Sh705 Million For COVID-19 Response In Kenya

The United States (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has pledged Sh6.6 million dollars (Sh705 million) to Kenya’s Coronavirus response and preparedness.

Through a statement on Twitter, the US Embassy indicated that the additional funds are to boost Kenya’s health sector.

Further, the embassy called upon the youths to use this COVID-19 time to help the community through service.

.@USAmbKenya announces Ksh 705M of additional funding through @CDCKenya to fight #COVID19KE. With over Ksh 60 billion in annual support, US is largest international investor in Kenya’s health sector. Another example of 50+ years of #USAMarafiki: https://t.co/UJl5fllpBQ pic.twitter.com/qCi3ctzgaA — U.S. Embassy Nairobi (@USEmbassyKenya) April 28, 2020

Read: Kenya Set To Receive Ksh6.2 Billion From World Bank To Fight Coronavirus

Great to be on air this morning w/ Dan @dalafmkenya Kisumu #USAMarafiki response to The Virus. 705m ks,testing,training healthcare workers. Kenya’s youth have a great opportunity to show how they can serve their communities during the crisis. Their efforts will not go unnoticed. pic.twitter.com/skVoM4yus3 — Ambassador Kyle McCarter (@USAmbKenya) April 28, 2020

According to the embassy, approximately 50-Kenya based technical experts have been deployed since January 2020 to support the country’s preparedness and response to the global pandemic and are working closely with other experts in the field.

As of yesterday, COVID-19 cases in the country had risen to 363, with 14 fatalities and 114 recoveries.

In the wake of COVID-19, the country has received different donations for preparedness in the fight against the pandemic.

For instance, in March, the World Bank had committed Sh6.2 billion to help the Government of Kenya to respond to Coronavirus.

On top of that, the lender also granted Sh1.4 billion to fight the desert locusts that had caused havoc in different counties in the country.

Read Also: Give Africa Ksh15 Trillion To Fight Covid-19 – Ethiopia Tells Developed Countries, World Bank

“The World Bank has committed $60M to help GoK respond to Covid-19: $50M from Covid-19 Financing Facility & $10M from Contingency Emergency Response component of Transforming Health Systems for Universal Care Project,” the lender said in a statement. the statement in March.

According to online reports, the World Bank had set aside at least Sh1.2 trillion to support developing countries in coping with the global outbreak of the virus, which had been declared a pandemic by the WHO.

“We are working to provide a fast, flexible response based on developing country needs in dealing with the spread of COVID-19. This includes emergency financing, policy advice, and technical assistance, building on the World Bank Group’s existing instruments and expertise to help countries respond to the crisis,” said World Bank Group President David Malpass.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu