US Embassy in Kenya Issues Security Alert to its Citizens Ahead of August Polls

The United States embassy in Nairobi is cautioning its citizens residing or travelling to Kenya of security threats as the country prepares to go into the polls.

In an alert issued on Tuesday, April 12, the embassy warned of election-related demonstrations and violence during party primaries scheduled for this month and the General Election slated for August 9, 2022.

“Candidate selection for national and county offices will take place throughout the country in April, followed by nationwide campaigning. Election-related demonstrations may occur, possibly blocking key intersections and resulting in widespread traffic jams,” the notice reads.

“Violence associated with demonstrations may also occur, ranging from rock throwing to police using force.”

The embassy also noted that strikes and other protest activity related to economic conditions occur regularly in Kenya.

Consequently, the US nationals have been urged to, among others, monitor local media updates, avoid crowds, and demonstrations, and be vigilant when visiting banks or ATMS.

Other measures include: keeping a low profile, reviewing personal security plans, carrying proper documentation as well as ensuring their travel documents are up to date and easily accessible.

“Be aware of your surroundings, do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewellery or watches and constantly,” the embassy added.

Cases of election-related demonstrations and violence have been reported in the country in the past with aggrieved parties alleging electoral malpractice.

