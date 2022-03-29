US Declares Cyber-security Firm Kaspersky ‘Threat to National Security’

Cyber-security firm, Kaspersky has suffered a setback after US regulators declared it a ‘threat to national security’. The Russian antivirus software maker has been added to a threat list alongside Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE.
This means that US will henceforth restrict Kaspersky’s dealings in the country and block it from receiving payment made from government subsidies.
The FCC statement declaring the cybersecurity firm as a threat did not mention the current Russia-Ukraine crisis. However, Kaspersky said the move was politically motivated.
“This decision is not based on any technical assessment of Kaspersky products,” the firm added in a statement.
Earlier this month, German cyber security firm BSI urged customers against using Kaspersky’s antivirus software claiming that the corporation might be implicated in hacking attacks as a result of Russia’s war in Ukraine, either willingly or unwillingly.
The addition of Kaspersky to the threat list prevents the FCC from disbursing funds to help rural telecoms.
