US Court Allows Kenyan Man to Exhume Body of Daughter

A US court on Tuesday allowed a Kenyan man to exhume and bury his daughter who died and was buried under mysterious conditions in December 2020.

Judge Brooke Allen of the Texas Probate court ordered the deceased’s alleged husband Obadiah Kinara, who had strongly resisted the exhumation of Dorothy Ong’era’s body, to pay Sh4.3 million as costs of the litigation.

Judge Allen also struck out an application by Mr Kinara in which he sought to have the hearing postponed without providing any convincing reasons.

She ordered that the deceased’s father, David Ong’era, bury her remains wherever he wished after the exhumation.

Also testifying during yesterday’s hearing was Dorothy’s Kenyan husband, Dennis Mose, who said he was still legally married to her even though she was cohabiting with Mr Kinara.

He told the court that his relationship with the deceased mother of six remained that of a married couple in accordance with the Gusii customary laws of marriage.

On whether he and the deceased were divorced, Mose said the claims were an imagination by Mr Kinara.

He also noted that the court order presented before the court in Texas was a criminal forgery intended to perpetuate a lie.

Speaking to the Nation after the ruling, Mr Ong’era who is a former High School principal said it was a win for is daughter who was “who was secretly buried like a wild dog”.

“As I have stated before, my interest in this whole issue is to know what caused the sudden death of my daughter. I am sure that if Kinara cared about finding the truth, he too should be interested to know what killed Dorothy, unless he knows something all of us do not know and refuses to share the same with us for closure,” he told the daily.

