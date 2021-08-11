US Cautions Citizens Against Travelling to Kenya Over Surge in Covid-19 Cases

The United States government has advised its citizens to reconsider traveling to Kenya over a surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

This is after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a level three travel health notice indicating a high level of COVID-19 in Kenya.

“Your risk of contracting COVID-19 and developing severe symptoms may be lower if you are fully vaccinated with an FDA authorized vaccine,” the notice dated August 9 reads.

“Before planning any international travel, please review the CDC’s specific recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.”

CDC is the national public health agency of the United States.

Read: US Issues Flight Advisory Over Possible Air Attack In Kenyan Airspace

Kenya is currently experiencing a surge in Covid-19 cases, in what is yet to be officially declared as a fourth wave of the virus by the Ministry of Health.

Yesterday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe announced 1,183 new cases from 8,144 samples tested.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 213, 756 with cumulative tests soaring to 2.2 million.

As of Tuesday, August 10 the Covid-19 positivity rate in Kenya stood at 14.5 percent, having rose steeply in the past few weeks.

Read Also: US Issues Travel Advisory Against Kenya Over Increased Terrorism, Kidnapping And Covid-19

The cumulative number of fatalities from COVID-19 stands at 4,211.

So far a total of 1,842,342 vaccines have been administered in the country. Out of these, 1,131, 631 are first doses while 710,711 are second doses.

The proportion of fully vaccinated adults is 2.6 percent.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu