US Cautions Citizens Against Traveling to Kisumu During Polls

Americans should avoid visiting Kisumu during election season, the US Embassy in Nairobi has cautioned.

The embassy noted in a statement on Tuesday that there may be demonstrations relating to the election, some of which may be violent.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Embassy has imposed movement restrictions on personnel in Kisumu. The State Department reminds US citizens of the continued need for sustained vigilance,” reads the statement.

“Election-related demonstrations and rallies regularly take place in the runup to the election and are likely to continue, at times blocking key intersections and causing traffic jams. Demonstrations may occasionally be violent, requiring police intervention. Strikes and other protest activities related to economic conditions occur regularly.”

The US embassy advised its nationals to keep an eye on local media for updates, stay away from crowds and protests, and be mindful of their surroundings.

Other preventative measures include not displaying wealth by donning pricey jewelry or watches, reviewing personal security plans, having current and accessible travel documents, and carrying proper identification, such as a copy of the bio-page of their US passport and a copy of a valid Kenyan visa.

This comes less than a week to the much anticipated polls.

Opinion polls show that Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party flagbearer Raila Odinga will beat William Ruto of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

They do, however, show that neither parties will poll above 50 percent plus one, which means there could be a run off.

