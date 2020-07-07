U.S. Considering Banning TikTok And Other Chinese Social Media Apps

The U.S. is considering banning TikTok and other Chinese apps. This was revealed by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo in an interview with Fox News.

“We’re certainly looking at it,” Pompeo said during, he added that the administration was taking the issue “very seriously.” “With the respect to Chinese apps on people’s cellphones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right.”

He added, “I don’t want to get out in front of the president, but it’s something we’re looking at.”

Pompeo’s remarks come after rising sanctions against China from the U.S. after Donald Trump repeatedly blamed the country for escalating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last week, Tiktok and 58 other Chinese apps were banned in India, over security concerns.

Mike Pompeo was also asked during the interview whether it was a good idea to download the app.

“Only if you want your private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” Pompeo replied.

Through an email statement, a TikTok spokesperson denied claims that the video-sharing app with millions of users across the globe, was under the influence of any foreign government.

“TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users,” the spokesperson said in an email. “We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

