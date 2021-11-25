US Authorities Exhume Body of Kenyan Woman Dorothy Ong’era After “Secret” Burial

US authorities have exhumed the body of Kenyan woman Dorothy Ong’era, pending a postmortem.

Ong’era died under unclear circumstances and was hurriedly buried by her alleges husband, Obadiah Kinara, in December last year in Texas.

Last week, Judge Brooke Allen of the Texas Probate court ordered Kinara, who had strongly resisted the exhumation of her body, to pay Sh4.3 million as costs of the litigation.

Judge Allen also struck out an application by Kinara in which he sought to have the hearing postponed without providing any convincing reasons.

Read: US Court Allows Exhumation of Kenyan Woman’s Remains After “Secret” Burial

She ordered that the deceased’s father, David Ong’era, bury her remains wherever he wished after the exhumation.

The deceased’s Kenyan husband, Dennis Mose told the court that he was still married to the deceased mother of six even though she was cohabiting with Kinara.

On whether he and the deceased were divorced, Mose said the claims were an imagination by Kinara.

He also noted that the court order presented before the court in Texas was a criminal forgery intended to perpetuate a lie.

Read Also: US Court Allows Kenyan Man to Exhume Body of Daughter

After the ruling, Mr Ong’era said he was glad his daughter was finally getting justice.

“As I have stated before, my interest in this whole issue is to know what caused the sudden death of my daughter. I am sure that if Kinara cared about finding the truth, he too should be interested to know what killed Dorothy, unless he knows something all of us do not know and refuses to share the same with us for closure,” he told the Nation.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...