US Applauds Ruto, Raila Over Commitment to Peaceful Dialogue

The US has applauded President William Ruto and Azimio la Umoja leader Raila Odinga’s plan to resolve pressing matters using a bipartisan approach.

The bipartisan strategy will be advantageous to all Kenyans, said US Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman.

“We welcome the agreement by President Ruto and former PM Raila Odinga to establish a bipartisan process to find solutions that benefit all Kenyans,” she said.

“We commend both leaders for their commitment to peaceful dialogue, and call on all parties to support this process.”

On Sunday, President Ruto urged the opposition to call off anti-government protests that were set to enter week three.

The head of state said he was ready to engage all leaders as long as it was within the confines of the law.

“I have always been ready to engage Kenyans of all walks of life, including elected and appointed leaders from across the political divide, and the religious fraternity on how to make our country better and more prosperous,” Ruto said.

Shortly after, the ODM leader suspended the protests while welcoming the president’s olive branch.

Raila said Dr Ruto’s utterances were important and positive.

“We acknowledge Mr Ruto’s olive branch for a dialogue on key issues raised by Azimio La Umoja. To us, this is a positive development,” Raila said.

On Monday, Dr Ruto met with the leadership of both Houses of Parliament to plan the bipartisan approach to issues raised by the opposition.

“We have asked the Parliamentary leadership of both Houses to consider our proposal for a bipartisan approach to addressing the matters raised by the Opposition as a priority,” said the president.

“We are convinced the issues shall be conclusively handled by Parliament in order to allow us to focus on our economic transformation programme.”

The meeting was attended by National Assembly Leader of Majority Kimani Ichung’wa and his Senate counterpart Nandi Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

