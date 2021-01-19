US Ambassador To Uganda Allegedly Turned Away From Bobi Wine’s Home

Ugandan opposition politician Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine now claims that military officers surrounding his home turned away US envoy Natalie Brown during a recent visit.

In a tweet on Monday night, Wine, who claims to be under house arrest for days now, said the US ambassador to Uganda was turned away shortly after arriving at his home on Monday afternoon.

“This afternoon, the US Ambassador to Uganda made an effort to visit me but was turned away from my gate by the soldiers who have held me and my wife captive for the past five days, ” the musician-turned politician said.

The ambassador, is, however, yet to respond to the claims. She had cancelled plans to observe this year’s elections in the last minute citing frustrations by the Uganda Electoral Commission.

Wine, who lost to incumbent President Yoweri Museveni in the country’s recent General Election, had on Sunday said that everyone including the media and his National Unity Platform (NUP) party officials are restricted from accessing his home.

The 38-year-old claimed that opposition politician Zaake Francis was violently arrested outside his gate after he attempted to access the home.

Earlier, Wine said that he and his family had run out of food suppliers and attempts to restock were being blocked by the armed soldiers at his home.

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound, ” Wine tweeted.

Wine’s Sunday claims came hours after Museveni, who he accused of frustrating his presidential bid, was declared the winner of the last Thursday presidential poll for a sixth term.

The Uganda Electoral Commission on Saturday declared Museveni the winner with 5.85 million (58.6%) votes.

Wine came in second with 3.48 million votes, that represent 34.8 per cent of the votes cast.

Wine had on Friday dismissed the outcome of the election saying the poll was marred by irregularities.

Asked on what next, he stated that every “legal” avenue is on the table, including street protests.

The United Nations and several rights groups have raised concerns over the polls as Museveni, 76, maintains the election was free and fair.

