US Advises Its Citizens Against Traveling to Kenya Over Covid-19

The US on Wednesday issued a Level 4 travel advisory against Kenya over Covid-19.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued the health notice warning its citizens against traveling to the East African country.

This comes days after the UK announced plans to add Kenya to the “Red list” starting April 9.

The travel ban was to protect its citizens from the new Covid-19 variants.

Kenya, which was listed alongside Philippines, Pakistan and Bangladesh, retaliated by banning all passenger flights from the UK.

“This unilateral decision does not reflect a prevailing logic and scientific knowledge of the disease or the spread of the pandemic. Rather, the decision seems to be motivated by a discriminatory policy against certain countries and peoples,” Kenya said in a statement on Saturday.

Further, Kenya directed that travellers from the European country undergo two Covid-19 tests and quarantine at a government facility for a period of 14 days at their own expense.

On Wednesday, however, the two countries agreed to work together to address Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Kenya’s foreign affairs minister Rachael Omamo and her UK counterpart Dominic Raab resolved to form a Joint Emergency Committee to address the issue.

The two underlined the need to work on strengthening trade and deepening regional security.

