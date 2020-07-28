in NEWS

Uproar As Police Caught On Camera Assaulting Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi [Photos]

Kenyan police are on the spot for all wrong reasons again after they were caught on camera assaulting Mlango Kubwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Mutheu Musyimi following the chaos that erupted at the Nairobi assembly earlier in the day.

In photos and videos that have surfaced online, the police, who were called to contain the situation, can be seen raining blows and kicks on the MCA as she begged for mercy.

One of the officers can be seen aiming a rungu on the MCA’s back.

The MCA sustained injuries on various parts of her body including her arms.

Chaos rocked the assembly after a section of the MCAs attempted to serve besieged Speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment notice.

Elachi locked herself in her office as the police prevented the MCAs from accessing the Speaker’s office.

The police were forced to lob teargas inside the assembly to disperse the MCAs.

The ward representatives accuse Elachi of abuse of office, divisive leadership and disrespecting other office holders in the assembly.

Read: Standoff At City Hall As MCAs Attempt To Serve Speaker Beatrice Elachi With Impeachment Notice [Video]

This is the second time the MCAs are seeking to eject Elachi from office after a similar attempt in 2018 was overturned by the courts.

Following today’s development police have been criticized for using excessive force on the MCAs.

 

Written by Wycliffe

