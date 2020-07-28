Uproar As Police Caught On Camera Assaulting Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi [Photos]

Kenyan police are on the spot for all wrong reasons again after they were caught on camera assaulting Mlango Kubwa Member of County Assembly (MCA) Mutheu Musyimi following the chaos that erupted at the Nairobi assembly earlier in the day.

In photos and videos that have surfaced online, the police, who were called to contain the situation, can be seen raining blows and kicks on the MCA as she begged for mercy.

One of the officers can be seen aiming a rungu on the MCA’s back.

The MCA sustained injuries on various parts of her body including her arms.

Chaos rocked the assembly after a section of the MCAs attempted to serve besieged Speaker Beatrice Elachi with an impeachment notice.

Elachi locked herself in her office as the police prevented the MCAs from accessing the Speaker’s office.

The police were forced to lob teargas inside the assembly to disperse the MCAs.

The ward representatives accuse Elachi of abuse of office, divisive leadership and disrespecting other office holders in the assembly.

This is the second time the MCAs are seeking to eject Elachi from office after a similar attempt in 2018 was overturned by the courts.

Following today’s development police have been criticized for using excessive force on the MCAs.

#ElachiImpeachmentChaos Quite absurd! That goons in National Police uniform under the instructions of Beatrice Elachi clobbering an MCA? This just describes our rotten system. We're just but a failed state! Syria is better! pic.twitter.com/m9lbc2oJmZ — Fredrick Ondere (@FreddieIsaboke) July 28, 2020

Nairobi MCA'S should be left to exercise their right.

Police brutality must be stopped

Incompetent Speaker Beatrice Elachi must be impeached — Vincent Ombeta (@VINCENTAROSI) July 28, 2020

#JusticeForKibos3 guess what is about to happen!??

What Is not supposed to happen!??

what a society we are living in, where Beatrice Elachi is urging The police to shoot another person let alone an MCA!!! pic.twitter.com/S6wUmxqTsB — Y'all check what I saw (@CheckWhatIsaw) July 28, 2020

Mlango Kubwa MCA Mutheu Musyimi assaulted by police during chaos that erupted at City Hall as MCAs alliied to Governor Mike Sonkotried to forcefully evict Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi#ElachiOut pic.twitter.com/5VU62K0V0r — Elveenah ✨ (@Elvinahseer) July 28, 2020

#ElachiOut

The fruits of captured city hall and Millitarization of Nairobi. Police brutality parpetuate by Elachi is on another level. It significies the relationship with MCA's who are on the verge of kicking her out. pic.twitter.com/sZIaoeJf36 — Eldoret Pundit🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@EldoretPundit) July 28, 2020

Couldn't this officer find another place to hold the female MCA? Must he hold her by the titties? What the hell is wrong with you 😡 @NPSOfficial_KE @IG_NPS pic.twitter.com/aciBZ1bbSi — Thuo Kimani Githuku (@thuogithuku) July 28, 2020

