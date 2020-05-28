in NEWS

Uproar As Nakuru Cops Caught On Camera Assaulting Resident [Video]

Police in Nakuru assaulting a resident [Photo/Courtesy]

A disturbing video of police assaulting a man has surfaced online eliciting an angry reaction from a section of members of the public.

In the video that has since caught the attention of the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, a cop in the company of two others was filmed squeezing private parts of the unidentified young man as they attempted to force him to board a police vehicle.

Havi said he had received information that the incident took place in Nakuru at the entrance of the National Library Services.

According to Havi, the three policemen are attached to Central Police Station.

The man is said to be a hawker in the town.

It was not immediately clear on why the man was arrested.

The LSK boss has now called on the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to take action on “rogue” men in uniform.

Havi also called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to follow up on the matter.

“This unfortunate incidence occurred in Nakuru at the entrance of the National Library Services. The three policemen are from Central Police Station. I will conceal the identity of the victim who has been identified. National Police Service, Fred Matiang’i and IPOA please take action, ” Havi wrote on Twitter.

The incident comes at a time human rights activists across the world continue to condemn the death of an African American man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.

In a viral footage, George Floyd, 46, died after the white cop knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground helpless other officers watched from a distance.

Here are more reactions online on the Nakuru incident:

