Uproar As Nakuru Cops Caught On Camera Assaulting Resident [Video]

A disturbing video of police assaulting a man has surfaced online eliciting an angry reaction from a section of members of the public.

In the video that has since caught the attention of the Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi, a cop in the company of two others was filmed squeezing private parts of the unidentified young man as they attempted to force him to board a police vehicle.

Havi said he had received information that the incident took place in Nakuru at the entrance of the National Library Services.

According to Havi, the three policemen are attached to Central Police Station.

The man is said to be a hawker in the town.

It was not immediately clear on why the man was arrested.

Read: Two Cops In Nakuru Warm Hearts After Donating A Wheelchair To A Street Boy

The LSK boss has now called on the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to take action on “rogue” men in uniform.

Havi also called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to follow up on the matter.

“This unfortunate incidence occurred in Nakuru at the entrance of the National Library Services. The three policemen are from Central Police Station. I will conceal the identity of the victim who has been identified. National Police Service, Fred Matiang’i and IPOA please take action, ” Havi wrote on Twitter.

This unfortunate incidence occurred in Nakuru at the entrance of the National Library Services. The three policemen are from Central Police Station. I will conceal the identity of the victim who has been identified. @NPSOfficial_KE, @FredMatiangi and @IPOA_KE please, take action. https://t.co/zSfPeGkzlY — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) May 27, 2020

Anyone with information on the identity of the victim of this police assault, the names of the assailant three policemen, the registration number of the motor vehicle used, the station of the policemen and the scene of the incidence please urgently contact me on 0722904905. pic.twitter.com/fwxsSyFITX — Nelson Havi (@NelsonHavi) May 27, 2020

The incident comes at a time human rights activists across the world continue to condemn the death of an African American man killed by a white Minneapolis police officer.

In a viral footage, George Floyd, 46, died after the white cop knelt on his neck as he lay on the ground helpless other officers watched from a distance.

Read Also: KEBS Seizes 8 Fake Sanitizer Brands In Nairobi, Nakuru

Here are more reactions online on the Nakuru incident:

Mkubwa amekasirika…. We cant complain about black lives in America yet our back yard is filthy nkt!!! Shame on the Police. — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@JakomRon) May 27, 2020

Very sad.. Police brutality must stop — Chebet🇰🇪 (@KiruiChebet8) May 27, 2020

That guy holding his private parts is a criminal , that's sexual harassment 👌 — Frank Mtetezi (BAF)🗨️🇰🇪 (@FrankMtetezi) May 27, 2020

Thanks Nelson. Follow it up, if possible, let these policemen be prosecuted on assault charges. It will serve as an example & send a strong message to our rogue policemen. — Ken (@ochegoken) May 27, 2020

This is so painful to watch as a young man. Those policemen should rot in jail😑😑😑😑 — K.Dot (@Amooh1) May 27, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu