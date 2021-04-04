Uproar as Migori Teacher Dies in Police Custody

Residents of Ragana village in Migori County have protested the death of a local primary school teacher in police custody.

Henry Wanga Aura, who had been arrested and locked up in Ragana Police Station on Friday night, was found dead on Saturday morning under unclear circumstances.

According to Wanga’s mother, the deceased was arrested after an altercation with his wife.

“He had a scuffle with his wife. I was in my house and only heard his wife shouting. Nobody was willing to share what had ensued so I took it as a normal family difference,” the mother told members of the press.

The mother said she learnt of her son’s death when she took him food on Saturday morning.

“I brought him breakfast but the officer on duty was reluctant to allow me to see him. I became suspicious and called his brothers. That’s when we were told he had died. The officer said he hung himself the previous night using a shirt,” she said.

The wife, who had filed a complaint with the police leading to the arrest of Aura, reportedly fled after learning of her husband’s death.

Locals stormed the station accusing the police of being behind the death of the teacher.

Some of the residents accused the officers at the recently established police post of using excessive force. They said the death might have been the result of torture.

“We are tired of these officers. Everyone who is apprehended and men are often dealt with severely. We demand to know exactly what transpired because the victim was found lying on the floor of the police cell with visible head injuries,” said Pappine Odongo.

The resident claimed that several people, including his elder brother, have been manhandled by the officers to the extent of suffering impairments.

“Last week, my elder brother was senselessly beaten by the officers for flouting curfew rules. He is currently bed-ridden. I am appealing to the inspector-general of police to order investigations,” he said.

Suna West Sub-county Police Commander Wilson Nduati, who visited the scene, said the matter is under investigation.

“I cannot give any tangible report for now, but we are investigating the incident and will take appropriate action,” he said.

The deceased’s body was taken to the Migori County mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

