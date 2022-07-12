Uproar As Laptops Promised By Jubilee Gov’t On Sale in Uganda

Kenyans have expressed uproar on social media after it emerged that the laptops that were promised by the Jubilee administration are being sold in Uganda cheaply.

According to Nation, a seller took to Facebook to advertise for the sales at (150,000 Ugandan Shillings). This is approximately Ksh4,000.

In yet another sale, the laptops are going for Sh3,700.

Notably, in 2013, the Jubilee administration under President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto pledged to give laptops to primary school children to enhance digital literacy.

Almost 10 years later, the dream is yet to be realized.

In an incident last year, a total of 71 tablets stolen from a primary school at Teso in Busia, Kenya were recovered in Uganda.

The tablets were recovered from a Ugandan suspect who was carrying them on a motorbike while crossing the border.

The suspect was identified as 24-year-old Evans Wanda. Confessing to the authorities, Wanda said he bought the laptops from a contact in Bungoma.

The Digital Literacy Programme (DLP) is a programme borne out of the Government of Kenya’s vision to make sure every pupil is prepared for today’s digital world and to transform learning in Kenya into a 21st-century education system.

The Jubilee government had promised to give each class one pupil a laptop after winning the 2013 election.

However, the plan was shelved over among others cost challenges. The government resorted to tablets which are still unfulfilled.

