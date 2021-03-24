Uproar as Kisumu Askaris In Speeding Pick-up Truck Drag Woman On The Road

Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) were up in arms after Kisumu county “askaris” or best known as “kanjo” were caught on tape dragging a woman on a moving vehicle.

Reports indicate that the victim is a hawker.

In the video that has since gone viral, the woman is being dragged through the tarmac as boda boda riders follow in protest.

It has been said that the askaris took the woman to a police station for booking instead of a hospital for a medical check-up.

“Kisumu County Askaris drag a hawker along the tarmac during a swop on illegal hawking…What crime could this Mama have possibly committed to warrant such treatment?” Thika Today posed.

“City askaris in Kisumu dragging an elderly lady in a speeding pickup along the tarmac. This is attempted murder and these goons in uniform must rest their balls inside! She’s a hawker who was just trying to put food on her children’s table,” Kinyan Boy wrote.

“Rogue Kisumu County askaris dragging a woman hawker on the tarmac with their vehicle. The impunity that this County Government has is on another level. And instead of taking the injured to hospital, they are rushing to Central Police Station to have the culprit detained,” Alamin Kimathi said.

In another video, the woman is seen offloading her goods from the pick up. Her clothes are in tatters with bruises on her arms.

These Anyang' Nyong'o goons in the name of Kisumu County Askaris should be arrested for subjecting this hawker to such a traumatizing ordeal and potentially causing her physical injuries ! Dragging someone like a bag of potatoes? pic.twitter.com/BE5J7CeAi3 — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@CisNyakundi) March 24, 2021

County askaris especially from Nairobi county are known for harassing traders.

