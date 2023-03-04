in BUSINESS

Uproar as DStv Hikes Prices by up to 10percent Starting in April

dstv prices
FILE IMAGE OF A DStv REMOTE CONTROL

Enjoying shows on satellite TV will soon become an expensive affair after DStv hiked prices.

With DStv being the only pay TV provider, authorized to broadcast live sporting events from around the globe, it has a monopoly in many of the countries it serves.

DStv has come under fire for its expensive package prices, particularly for premium subscriptions that include all material and live sporting events like the UEFA Champions League, and Premier League.

Just last year, the platform increased its subscription costs and is set to review the prices upwards starting in April.

Premium subscribers will soon part with Sh9,500 up from Sh8,900. Compact Plus and Compact customers will pay Sh5,900 and Sh3,300, respectively.

Starting next month, Family package subscribers will pay Sh1,750 up from Sh1,600 while Access subscribers will part with Sh1,250.

The higher charges will also affect GOtv customers. However, some GOtv bouquets will remain unaffected by the price change.

“MultiChoice acknowledges the difficult economic climate in Kenya and thus has kept the increase at the lowest possible point while ensuring sustainability and provision of quality services,” said Multichoice Kenya on Thursday.

GOtv Supa customers will have to pay Sh1,599 monthly, a Sh150 increase. Those on the GOtv Max bouquet will pay Sh1,349 from Sh1,249.

Customers on the lower bouquets such as GOtv Plus and GOtv Value will pay Sh930 and Sh590, respectively. This is a Sh69 and Sh59 increase.

The pay TV firm has in the last three years hiked prices citing increased operational costs.

The MultiChoice owned pay TV platform has also reviewed prices for customers in South Africa.

However, Kenyans who are already paying more for basic commodities are threatening to unsubscribe from the platform.

Here are some of the comments:

