Uproar as DStv Hikes Prices by up to 10percent Starting in April

Enjoying shows on satellite TV will soon become an expensive affair after DStv hiked prices.

With DStv being the only pay TV provider, authorized to broadcast live sporting events from around the globe, it has a monopoly in many of the countries it serves.

DStv has come under fire for its expensive package prices, particularly for premium subscriptions that include all material and live sporting events like the UEFA Champions League, and Premier League.

Just last year, the platform increased its subscription costs and is set to review the prices upwards starting in April.

Premium subscribers will soon part with Sh9,500 up from Sh8,900. Compact Plus and Compact customers will pay Sh5,900 and Sh3,300, respectively.

Starting next month, Family package subscribers will pay Sh1,750 up from Sh1,600 while Access subscribers will part with Sh1,250.

The higher charges will also affect GOtv customers. However, some GOtv bouquets will remain unaffected by the price change.

“MultiChoice acknowledges the difficult economic climate in Kenya and thus has kept the increase at the lowest possible point while ensuring sustainability and provision of quality services,” said Multichoice Kenya on Thursday.

GOtv Supa customers will have to pay Sh1,599 monthly, a Sh150 increase. Those on the GOtv Max bouquet will pay Sh1,349 from Sh1,249.

Customers on the lower bouquets such as GOtv Plus and GOtv Value will pay Sh930 and Sh590, respectively. This is a Sh69 and Sh59 increase.

The pay TV firm has in the last three years hiked prices citing increased operational costs.

The MultiChoice owned pay TV platform has also reviewed prices for customers in South Africa.

However, Kenyans who are already paying more for basic commodities are threatening to unsubscribe from the platform.

Here are some of the comments:

My association with @DStv_Kenya @DStv comes to an end on 1st April. They have been increasing prices everyday. This is selfishness from dstv, especially during such hard times. Goodbye!#SayNoToLGBTQinKENYA #Nigeria Happy new month #Africa pic.twitter.com/s2qqtg54Z8 — Eric (@kiperics10) March 1, 2023

Yo @DStv_Kenya . It’s time for us to part ways. I have Netflix too so don’t worry about me 😱🤣🤣👋🏿👋🏿✌️ — Ace ♠️♠️ (@Chocol8Flavour) March 3, 2023

@DStv_Kenya you guys are joking, No? I guess we are done. No way I am paying this! pic.twitter.com/BWUvdQkM3S — Jesse Loishorua (@BabaNanii_) March 1, 2023

Hello @DStv_Kenya , wondering why you always increase subscription fees every month yet there’s nothing new you are actually offering. Would you care to explain to me like a 3 year old ?🤔 pic.twitter.com/llaPGfM73Q — Leon Lidigu (@LeonLidigu) March 2, 2023

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...