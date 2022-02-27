Uproar as Africans in Ukraine Seeking Refuge Are Blocked

Netizens on social media have expressed displeasure after Africans in Ukraine have been blocked from seeking refuge in other countries.

In videos shared on social media, the Ukrainian authorities are said to have stopped Africans from crossing through to Poland and only Ukrainian Nationals are allowed.

Apparently, some Africans have been camping at the Ukraine-Poland border for two days yet they have not been allowed to pass through despite having all the required travel documents.

“We are currently at the Ukraine -Poland border. Their Police and Army refused to let Africans cross they only allow Ukrainian. Some have slept here for 2 days under this scorching cold weather, while many have gone back to Lviv,” a social media user stated.

Watch how they are threatening to shoot us! We are currently at the Ukraine -Poland border.

Their Police and Army refused to let Africans cross they only allow Ukrainian.

Some have slept here for 2 days under this scorching cold weather, while many have gone back to Lviv. pic.twitter.com/47YG4gxFC4 — Nze (@nzekiev) February 27, 2022

Read: Kenya’s Message to Citizens Stuck in Ukraine Amid Heightened Crisis

The move has ignited uproar among netizens who are terming it racism that should not happen in this day and age.

In yet another clip, Africans are captured being blocked from boarding the trains as they are only reserved for the Ukrainians. Others are being mistreated with the army threatening to open fire on them if they don’t go back.

The official visuals of Ukrainians blocking Africans from getting on trains. #AfricansinUkraine pic.twitter.com/hJYpM3LY0A — Damilare / ViF (@Damilare_arah) February 26, 2022

Netizens are speaking up against discrimination while calling on relevant authorities to ensure the safety of Africans.

Yesterday, the Kenyan government has issued an advisory to nationals stuck in Ukraine amid heightened insecurity due to invasion by Russia.

Kenya, through its embassy in Ukraine, has advised Kenyans in Ukraine to consider leaving the country.

Read Also: Russia Claim to Have Killed Samantha Lewthwaite in Ukraine Two Weeks Ago

“Following the escalating tensions and the attack on Ukrainian territory by the Russian Federation on 24th February 2022, all Kenyans living or studying in Ukraine are hereby advised to urgently consider leaving Ukraine and stay away until further notice,” the notice read. A majority of Kenyan nationals stuck in Ukraine are students. Ukraine says that more than 137 people have been killed so far in the recent attacks by Russia. Multiple cities and bases in Ukraine were on Thursday hit with airstrikes following orders by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the victims included civilians and military personnel. “They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelenskyy said, referring to Russian forces. Russia attacked Ukraine following Putin’s earlier demands for an end to NATO’s eastward expansion. Poland says white people can come with no documents, no COVID tests, and you can even bring your dog. But don’t bring Africans. The only passport refugees need to enter Poland is whiteness. https://t.co/pms0jZLZRs — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) February 26, 2022

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...