Update: Lady Maureen Is Alive, Recuperating At Home – Mother (Audio)

Kahawa Tungu has confirmed that Lady Maureen is alive and recuperating well at home after speaking to her mother.

“Lady Maureen ako hai na mzima. Amegonjeka lakini yupo Mzima. Ata sisi tumeshanga kuskia ati ameaga,” said the mother.

This loosely translates to, “Lady Maureen is alive and not dead. We were shocked to hear that she is dead but she is responding well to treatment at home.”

Earlier, reports had swirled on social media alluding that the renowned Ohangla singer had passed on.

Read: Benga Musician Lady Maureen Reportedly Very Sick, Admitted In Hospital

The the ‘Wangni Wabiro’ hitmaker had been in and out of the hospital for the last three years after she was diagnosed with hypotension (abnormally low blood pressure).

Speaking to a local publication in January, Lady Maureen said “I’m weak and in pain” after she was taken to The Jaramogi Oginga Referral Hospital.

Prior to that, rumours had also been spread on social media alluding that she had passed on.

However, she was quick to debunk the reports indicating that she was alive, undergoing treatment and ideally called on rumourmongers to stop spreading fake news.

“I am not dead. I was rushed here by my family members when my condition worsened. I am currently being transfused with blood. It has never been made clear what I am suffering from but my condition has worsened in recent days,” she said in an interview with a local blog.

Read Also: Am Alive, Stop Killing Me Before My Time – Benga Musician Lady Maureen Warns Rumourmongers

In a different account of events in 2018, she was arrested in Tanzania alongside her band dubbed Nyar Ng’ato Traditional Dancers for illegally getting into the country without travel documents.

They were arraigned in a High Court in Mwanza, and were sentenced to six months jail, with bail set at Sh35,000 each. The Gor Kogalo singer with the aid of her fellow musicians tried to raise the funds needed through a WhatsApp group and called upon Kenyans to aid in securing their release.

They were however reprieved as Royal Media Services (RMS) through their radio station Rapogi FM posted the bail, hence securing their release.

Lady Maureen blamed the arrest and jail to language barrier, indicating that the court and her team had a miscommunication and added that she had initially staged shows in the country without any interference as her parents were based in Tanzania.

Our prayers are with the singer and her family and we wish her quick recovery as she embarks on her healing journey.

Kahawa Tungu apologises for earlier misreporting alluding that the singer had passed on.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu