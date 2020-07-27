UoN Will Not Resume Learning In September As COVID-19 Situation Worsens

University of Nairobi (UoN) will not reopen in September despite ministry of Education directive.

Vice Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama said the institution will remain closed until experts advise otherwise.

The VC also noted that the closure will help in combating the spread of the novel COVID-19.

“University of Nairobi is at the epicentre of COVID-19. We are responsible people to observe how the situation is unfolding and only allow learning when we are advised by experts to do so,” he said.

This then means that learning will be conducted online as will admission of first year students.

This year’s graduation will also be done virtually.

Further, Prof Kiama said, sanitizers will not curb the spread of the virus as there are more than 60,000 students at the institution of higher learning.

“By Saturday we had 21 cases of positive staff and they are increasing… we’ve lost others and its a fact… UoN has over 65,000 students who live in all parts of Nairobi. You cannot tell us that putting sanitizer in the hostels will help… until we are advised by experts…we do not think will reopen anytime soon,” said Kiama.

Two days ago, the institution mourned the loss of three active members of their staff and one retired staffer.

“It is a difficult period for our Country and UoN community. I convey my condolences to the affected families and pray to the almighty God to give them comfort and strength to overcome the pain and loss,” Prof Kiama said on Saturday.

He urged staffers and members to continue exercising caution and observing the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health in combating the virus spread.

“I also wish a quick recovery to all those who have tested positive. I urge all staff and students to continue exercising caution by observing the guidelines issued by the government through the Ministry of Health from time to time.”

