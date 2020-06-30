UoN Law Students Sue Institution Over Online Classes, Exams

Students from the University of Nairobi have moved to court to challenge the decision by the Higher learning Institution to conduct classes and exams online.

The 80 law school students want the court to stop the institution from going on with the online classes.

According to them, the Institution made the decision to start online classes without considering students in remote areas who have no access to reliable internet services.

The petitioners maintained that they enrolled for physical classes and not for online or distance learning.

They said that the UON through its senate arbitrarily and without consultations and public participation, made the decision to commence online learning.

“The online program has no access to face to face consultation with the lecturers, has limited access to the library and access to physical-based program facilities that it is only fair that the fees is reduced,” the students argue.

