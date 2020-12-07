UoN Students Block Uhuru Highway As They Protest Reduced Helb Loan

University of Nairobi (UoN) students have blocked Uhuru Highway as they protested the move by the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) to slash student loans.

The students who were chanting while carrying placards also blocked the University Way leading to a traffic snarl as motorists looked on.

According to a section of the students, the move by HELB to slash student loans by approximately Sh8,000 is of ill intent. Further, others expressed disappointment over the government’s need to triple University fees come 2021.

HELB CEO Charles Ringera had cited tough COVID-19 effects as the reason for slashing student loans, adding that the institution was greatly affected.

Consequently, last week on Thursday, University of Nairobi Student Association (UNSA) Chairman Eddie Mutua called on the State to go back on the decision to triple University fees labeling it unrealistic.

“I want to urge the Government to rethink its stance on this matter, to review this proposal and do away with it because it is unrealistic,” said Mutua.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, learning institutions were closed down in a bid to combat the spread of the virus.

However, tertiary institutions and progressive reopening commenced on October 12, 2020, with full reopening said to start on January 4, 2021.

