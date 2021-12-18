UoN Student Takes Own Life After Buying Friends “Goodbye” Food, Drinks

A University of Nairobi (UoN) student on Monday, December 13, died after buying his friends a round of drinks and food.

Wilson Ombacho, a fourth-year student of the University of Nairobi (UoN), might have been depressed but according to those closest to him, the signs were almost non-existent.

On the fateful day, the 22-year-old Bachelor’s Degree in Arts (History and Kiswahili) student, moved from one joint to another making merry with friends.

“Today is my last day on earth. So, if you want food on my bill, take; if you want alcohol on my bill, take’,” the deceased told friends.

After depleting his finances, Ombacho is said to have borrowed Sh100 which he used to buy insecticide. He ingested it.

“After buying his friends food and drinks, he ran out of money. I was told that he, thereafter, borrowed Sh100 from one of his buddies, and used the money to buy pesticide, which he ingested,” his brother, Calvin Ogenche told the Standard.

He was rushed to a nearby facility but was referred to a well equipped Tabaka Mission Hospital where he died later that evening.

According to Ogenche, the departed was affected by their mother’s death in August as well as his delayed graduation.

“His peers had graduated, and some had gotten jobs. On his end, there was little progress, leading to him retreating to the village. We, however, kept encouraging him that things would look up,” said the bereaved kin.

On the day he died, Ombacho kept on telling his friends that he was looking forward to “join my mother in heaven so that I leave this world to you people, who are happy in it”.

Both mother and son died at 5.35 pm on diverse dates.

Ombacho will be laid to rest on December 22 at his parents’ home in Eberege Village, Bomachoge Borabu Sub-County in Kisii County.

