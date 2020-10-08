UoN Lecturers Threaten To Go On Strike Days After Reopening

University of Nairobi (UON) lecturers from the College of Health Sciences have threatened to go on strike just days after reopening.

According to the University Academic Staff Union (UASU), the institution has failed to pay the clinical allowances thus the strike is to ensure the allowances are reinstated.

“Academic staff condemn the unilateral withdrawal of payment of the clinical allowances by the University of Nairobi in complete disregard of employment and labour loss,” UASU Secretary General Constantine Wasonga said.

The lecturers further indicated that they would not produce medical doctors, pharmacists and nurses this year for graduation.

“As academic staff, we love our work and love teaching our students, but this industrial action has been forced upon us due to the reckless action of the employer to withdraw the clinical allowances that have been part of our remuneration packages,” he added.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha had directed all tertiary institutions to reopen from Monday, October 5 after six months of closure over coronavirus fears.

Through a statement, Magoha said all final year students should report back to school as part of progressive re-opening of education institutions.

The CS said the respective University Councils and their Senates will announce the date for resumption of in-person learning for students in other academic classes, with priority being accorded to those undertaking science-based courses.

“The examination classes of Teachers Training Colleges (TTCs) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions will report on Monday, 5th October 2020,” read the statement issued on September 29.

During the 12th address on the COVID-19 in the country, President Uhuru Kenyatta reiterated on the focus on “how” schools would reopen and not “when”.

“Learning institutions should only be reopened when we have and can sufficiently guarantee the safety of all our children. Let us not focus on when schools will reopen but on how they will reopen, ” he said.

