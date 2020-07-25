in HEALTH, NEWS

UON Confirms 14 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

University of Nairobi UoN / Courtesy

The University of Nairobi (UON) has confirmed 14 cases of Coronavirus in the institution with 4 deaths. Out of the 14 cases, 10 are members of staff while 4 are their dependants.

Through a statement on Twitter, the University’s Vice-Chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama indicated that three active members of their staff and one retired staffer also lost their lives to the deadly virus.

“It is a difficult period for our Country and UoN community. I convey my condolences to the affected families and pray to the almighty God to give them comfort and strength to overcome the pain and loss,” he said.

The VC further urged its staff and members to continue exercising caution and observing the guidelines stipulated by the Ministry of Health in combating the virus spread.

“I also wish a quick recovery to all those who have tested positive. I urge all staff and students to continue exercising caution by observing the guidelines issued by the government through the Ministry of Health from time to time.” He wrote.

According to Kiama, the numbers recorded are not just mere statistics although the institutions is still committed to ensure that online learning and graduation goes on.

