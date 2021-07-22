UoN Barred From Effecting Changes Announced By Prof Stephen Kiama

The High Court has stopped the University of Nairobi (UoN) from effecting changes announced by Vice-chancellor Prof Stephen Kiama.

This follows a case filed by Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) opposing the changes, that scrapped several positions and campuses.

Early this month, the Institution abolished five Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) posts, retaining only two harmonized positions renamed to Associate Vice-Chancellor.

Also, the institution trimmed and abolished 24 colleges from the total 35 to now only 11.

Read: UoN Abolishes 5 Deputy VC Posts, 24 Colleges in Bid to Cut Costs

On the same note, all college principal and deputy principal positions had been removed, to be replaced by four executive and associate dean posts.

“The reorganized office holders will align resources to the faculties where teaching and learning take place. Abolished offices, merged functions and new functional positions have been aligned to the core mandate of the university,” UoN Council chairperson Prof. Julia Ojiambo said in a statement.

The move was set to render hundreds of teaching and support staff jobless, even as the administration looked to cut operating cost.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu