UoN Abolishes 5 Deputy VC Posts, 24 Colleges in Bid to Cut Costs

The University of Nairobi has announced new changes in its administration in a major restructuring move aimed to cut costs.

Among the changes, the Institution has abolished 5 Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC) posts. Thus, only two harmonized positions have remained and have been renamed to Associate Vice-Chancellor.

Also, the institution has trimmed and abolished 24 colleges from the total 35 to now only 11.

All college principal and deputy principal positions were also removed, and will be replaced by 4 executive and associate dean posts.

This, according to the institution is aimed to cut costs and promote efficiency.

“The reorganized office holders will align resources to the faculties where teaching and learning take place,” UoN Council chairperson Prof. Julia Ojiambo said in a presser.

She added, “Abolished offices, merged functions and new functional positions have been aligned to the core mandate of the university.”

Apparently, the newly instituted changes have been put in place after one year of structural audit and review.

Addressing the same, the University’ VC Stephen Kiama stated that the new structure will ensure the efficiency of the academic function.

This move renders hundreds of UoN staff, teaching and non-teaching jobless.

