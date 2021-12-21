Unvaccinated Kenyans To Access Online Gov’t Services Only – Oguna

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna on Tuesday reiterated the State’s commitment to withholding services for those yet to receive their Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking at Mau Summit, Oguna said unvaccinated Kenyans will only access web-based government services following the expiry of the month-long deadline.

“You should expect to be denied government services without COVID-19 certificate. This is the directive the government had earlier given, that if you want to receive any government services, it is best to have the COVID-19 certificate,” he said as he presided over a road safety awareness campaign.

He stated that the move was meant to protect government workers from unvaccinated persons and to ensure government services run uninterrupted.

Read: Court Suspends Government’s Plan To Deny Unvaccinated Kenyans Essential Services

“When you want services and you haven’t been vaccinated, make a phone call… I want us to understand that vaccination is very important in the sense that it protects you from the virus and in the event that you contract the virus, the jab will help reduce the effects of the virus,” he said.

On December 14, the High Court halted the government’s plans to deny unvaccinated citizens services starting December 21.

Justice Anthony Mrima suspended the directive pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by businessman Enock Aura through lawyer Harrison Kinyanjui.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said unvaccinated Kenyans would be denied the following services; Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Education, National Transport Service Authority (NTSA), Immigration, hospital and prison visitations and port services among others.

The government also announced plans to lock out unvaccinated Kenyans from entertainment joints across the country.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...