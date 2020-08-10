in SPORTS

Unstoppable Olunga Hits Double Digits In Japan (Video)

Michael Olunga prolific form continued in the J-League over the weekend as he scored his tenth goal in nine games.

In a 1-1 draw at Yokohama FM, the former Gor Mahia striker found the back of the net first in the 62nd minute, but the hosts leveled in the 78th minute through Onaiwu.

The Kenyan international has now scored in six straight matches, and is presently the leading top scorer in the 18-league Japanese top flight.

Olunga’s top form, which begun last season when he helped Kashiwa Reysol get promoted, has seen him linked with several top transfers including to Turkish giants Besiktas.

Many Kenyan fans feel it’s time for the player to move to the big European leagues.

Meanwhile, three Kenyan players won the Zambian Super League with Nkana FC on Sunday.

Former Gor Mahia defender Harun Shakava, Duke Abuya, who previously played for Kariobangi Sharks and ex-Leopards midfielder Duncan Otieno, were at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola to recieve their medals.

Another Kenyan who plays for Nkana, Musa Mohammed, was not available as he failed to return to Zambia for the league resumption post the COVID-19 pandemic.

