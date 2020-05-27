“Unstable” Postpaid Services To Blame For Omanga’s “Lost” PG Meeting Invite

Nominated senator Millicent Omanga has blamed “unstable” post-paid services for the yet to be received Parliamentary Group meeting invite held on May 11 at State House.

Appearing before the Jubilee Party disciplinary committee, Omanga said she has been looking for the said invite but her efforts have proved futile.

“Mr Chair I still maintain that I did not receive any invite and no one made a follow up to know whether all the senators had received it. I have over 700 messages on my phone, I have been trying to find the said invite but all has been in vain,” she said.

The senator did however admit to not having apologized to the party but maintained that she is loyal to the party and its leadership.

“As I have always said, I will continue to support the party and the government to deliver on its mandate. Personally, though I have not apologised to the party leadership on why I did not attend the meeting, I presented my case to the whip,” she added.

She also revealed that most Jubilee Senators were forced to vote out Meru Senator Prof Kithure Kindiki from the post of Deputy Speaker of the Senate.

“We had a party position last week on Friday which we were told to to vote according to the party stand. I did not question. Normally we would question. The Deputy Speaker (Kindiki) is a personal friend. I have been insulted on social media but because it was the party position I did not question,” said Omanga.

Also appearing before the disciplinary committee was Victor Prengei who accused majority whip Irungu Kang’ata of trying to coerce him into signing the PG meeting attendance list.

“We went to a restaurant with my colleague where Mr Kang’ata called my colleague (Mr Mpayeei) asking ‘where are you?’. When he (Kang’ata) came, he called my colleague outside. (After the conversation) he came to me and told me ‘we want you to sign this document’. I told him I support whatever was discussed, but because I didn’t appear at the State House meeting, I won’t be able to sign this letter (document),” said Prengei.

Omanga and Prengei are among five senators who are risk losing their seats.

Others are; Falhada Dekow Iman, Naomi Jillo Waqo, and Mary Seneta Yiane.

The committee will deliver its ruling in 14 days.

