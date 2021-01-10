University Student Who Confessed To Killing 5 Family Members Says He Was Inspired By “Killing Eve” Dark Comedy-Drama

Simon Warunge, the varsity student who confessed to killing his family members in Kiambu County, now claims that he drew inspiration from a film.

The 22-year-old told detectives probing the murder that his parents had soiled his name and to execute the plan of eliminating them the internet came in handy.

In his online research, Warunge told detectives, he stumbled on the famous Killing Eve dark comedy-drama, a series where a character known as Eve is tasked with hunting down a heartless psychopathic assassin.

The second-year Mt. Kenya University Bachelor of Business in IT student settled on a metal rod and a 9-inch dagger as his murder weapons of choice.

“He first hit on the head using a metal bar and immediately on becoming unconscious, he could stab the chest several times on each of the victims in order to damage respiratory organs,” a detective privy to details of the probe intimated to a local media.

Warunge, who was arrested on Friday, confessed to the police of having killed his parents, two brothers and a worker.

His father was a nurse based in the United States while his mother worked for the Kiambu County Government as a medical officer.

His mission, Warunge said, was to eliminate his entire family – but luckily, two of his siblings had returned to school.

Yesterday, Warunge led detectives to the spot where he disposed the murder weapons and other key exhibits at a pit latrine in Mai Mahiu.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the items will be crucial in placing the author of the heinous crime at the centre of the killings

“The recovered items will be subjected to further forensic analysis at the DCI Forensic Lab, to provide a watertight case for the prosecution, once presented in court, ” DCI said in a tweet on Saturday night.

