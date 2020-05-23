University Student Lands In Jail Following Facebook Post On Waiguru

A University Student was arrested in Kirinyaga County for posting a defamatory Facebook statement about governor Anne Waiguru on Thursday, May 21, 2020.

According to K24, Kirinyaga county top detective Bernard Korir stated that the student cum blogger was picked from his home in Kerugoya and is being held at a local police station.

“We are investigating an incident in which a blogger has been posting defamatory statements against the governor. After preliminary investigations, we picked him up, and he is currently helping us with investigations, “said Korir.

Korir further added, “We are going to release him on a police bond as we continue with investigations.”

The details of the post said to be defamatory are not yet clear, although speculations link it to politics and the recent impeachment motion that Waiguru faced.

The impeachment motion for Waiguru had been tabled but was temporarily halted by the High court over Coronvirus pandemic as it would violate her constitutional rights to a fair trial.

In a ruling by Judge Weldon Korir on April 7, 2020, the case was scheduled to be ruled and determined when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

“As such the order shall remain in force pending the hearing and determination of the petition or the containment of the COVID-19 pandemic, whichever event occurs first,” the judge ruled.

