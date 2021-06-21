Universities Staff Union Wants Mara Heist Whistleblower Spencer Sankale Reinstated

The Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) wants fired Maasai Mara University’s chief finance officer Spencer Sankale reinstated.

In a press conference on Monday, union chair Dr Phillip Onyango said Sankale’s dismissal by the university council was illegal. Instead, Dr Onyango wants the council disbanded.

“On the unfair dismissal of Spencer sankale, we demand his reinstatement and the University council be disbanded,” the Union said on Monday.

“Sankale has not been given a fair hearing and the council is guilty has charged.”

Sankale was the whistleblower in the Maasai Mara Heist exposé that aired on Citizen TV in 2019. In a letter signed by Chairman of Council, Kennedy ole Kerei, Sankale was found guilty of nine offenses after a disciplinary meeting held by the council on June 16, 2020.

Sankale, who claimed that the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Mary Walingo swindled Sh177 million from the institution, was found guilty of sustained incitement of the university staff and general public against his employer, sustained insolence against his employer and malicious misrepresentation of his employer.

Read: Whistleblower in Maasai Mara Heist Exposé Spencer Sankale Fired

The council also found him guilty of libel and defamation and falsely maligning the image and reputation of the university.

Sankale was also found guilty of sustained insubordination and failure to act in the best interest of the university sustained disregard of university standard and procedure, sustained cyberbullying and sustained disregard of university standards and procedures.

“Due to the aforementioned, the Council resolved to summarily terminate your employment with the university with immediate effect, in accordance with section 44 (4)(d)(g) of the Employment Act,” the dismissal letter dated June 17 read.

“Note that you shall be paid a one month’s salary in lieu of notice.”

The union also wants the government to save the university and for relevant authorities to look into council.

They also recommended the removal from office of acting Vice Chancellor Prof Kitche Magak for allegedly mismanaging varsity funds.

