United Kingdom Might Ban Diesel and Petrol Powered Cars by 2030

The UK is said to be thinking of bringing forward its ban on new petrol and diesel (fossil fuel) powered vehicles from 2040 to 2030 to spur the innovation on electric-powered vehicles across the British roads.

Boris Johnson is expected to accelerate the shift in various policy announcements expected by the end of November. The move is part of broader policy initiatives to handle the effects of Corona Virus and climate change.

According to Guardian, Boris Johnson’s government had hoped to set out the plans this week but the announcement will be delayed until later this year

It seems that the move is coming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and a goal of kick-starting the economy but pointing it in a greener, more sustainable direction.

This decision to end the sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 would put the UK ahead of France, which has a 2040 ban in the pipeline, and in line with Germany, Ireland and the Netherlands. Norway will bring in a ban in 2025.

Kwasi Kwarteng MP, the minister for clean energy, confirmed to the Guardian that the long-awaited energy white paper, which will underpin the government’s pan to create a net-zero carbon economy by 2050, would be published this November.

