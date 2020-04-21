Unicef, Microsoft Launch Global Learning Platform to Help Students in Coronavirus Education Crisis

Unicef and Microsoft have announced the expansion of the learning passport to help students affected by the Covid-19 pandemic to continue with their education from home.

The learning passport is a global learning platform that was first started off as a partnership between Unicef, Microsoft Corp and the university of Cambridge.

Initially, two departments; the Cambridge University Press and Cambridge assessment were designed to provide a digital remote learning platform for displaced and refugee children. However, the learning passport underwent a rapid expansion to assist students at country level in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

With most schools closed and many children affected worldwide, the learning passport will provide a country specific platform where students can access their curriculum using their devices at home.

The learning passport platform designed for each country will have a digital version of their curriculum with text books and supplementary content in national languages. The platform will be curated at country level to serve each country’s specific needs as far as education is concerned.

The learning passport has been in development for the last 18 months and was due to roll out for a pilot test this year. However, when the Coronavirus pandemic hit schools and learning institutions affecting students globally, a rapid expansion was done to provide a solution.

Kosovo, Timor- Leste and Ukraine are the first to roll out their online curriculum through the platform.

