UNICEF Condemns Killing, Kidnapping of Children in Nairobi and Across the Country

The United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has weighed in on the kidnapping and killing of children in Nairobi and around the country.

UNICEF’s Representative to Kenya Maniza Zaman issued a statement saying those responsible should be held accountable and additional measures taken to protect children.

“We need to redouble our efforts to ensure that children are protected wherever they are, at home , in school and in public spaces.” Zaman said.

She called for a societal approach, adding that children should never go through trauma in the hands of abusers.

” UNICEF condemns in the strongest terms possible the kidnapping and killing of children. This is one of the worst crimes imaginable and there can be no excuses for it.”

Mazan added that child victims and families required psychosocial support, vigilance from the public and recognition as well as systematic reporting for violence against children.

This comes amid increased kidnapping and killing of children in the city. Last week, a suspect by the name Masten Wanjala was detained after he confessed to killing 13 children. He is currently helping the police with investigations as they uncover different sites where he buried his victims. Wanjala is said to have been working at least four others in executing the heinous crimes.

A Violence Against Children Survey held in 2019 showed that 46 percent of women and 56 percent of men between the ages of 18 to 24 had faced either emotional, physical or sexual violence in their childhood.

“We need a ‘whole of society’ approach, involving the Government, communities, parents and caregivers, teachers, and children themselves.” Mazan said.

