Unga Prices To Drop Next Week – President Ruto

President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that prices of Unga will drop starting next week.

Speaking in Machakos, the head of state said that imported maize will arrive in the country on Saturday.

“I know we still have the problem of high cost of living. You know Unga is not available in shops… it’s in the Shamba. When you want to solve the problem of Unga, start from the Shamba,” he said on Friday.

He added: “By the end of tomorrow, flour that I imported will have arrived.”

Ruto promised to maintain a balance between flour produced locally and that which is imported.

In March, Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi promised Kenyans a big drop in Unga pricing.

He acknowledged that the country had received the initial shipment of rice and maize imports, which he stated would significantly reduce the current deficit.

“In the month of April we expect more maize coming in. For now we have received very little from Ethiopia by two companies. The quantity so far is very minimal, actually just 2,000 tonnes…in another one month, we will have flooded this country with maize and rice,” said Linturi.

Earlier this week, however, Zambia said she would not be exporting maize to Kenya this season because it has a deficit in the grain.

Zambian Finance Minister, Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane, said the south African country will be importing maize to supplement the shortfalls occasioned by a poor harvest last season.

