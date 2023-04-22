Unga Prices to Drop Further in Coming Week – President Ruto

Unga prices will drop further in the coming week, President William Ruto has said.

The head of state on Saturday said his administration is keen on making sure Kenyans have access to cheap maize flour.

Speaking in Meru, Dr Ruto said his administration has made significant interventions to make sure the cost of living drops significantly.

“I’m happy to report that the journey to lower the high cost of living has begun,” he said.

The President noted that prices will fall below Sh150 as he took a swipe at opposition leaders who have been complaining about the cost of living.

“My administration will deal with this issue of hunger completely, putting sufurias on the head will not solve anything,” he said.

On Monday, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohamed announced a drop in unga prices for select brands.

“Unga prices have started going down just as President William Ruto had assured Kenyans over the weekend,” he said.

He explained that the 2KG packet would retail between Sh159-160 depending on the miller.

“The prices are depended on individual millers,” he said, adding that “When the President assumed office last year, a 2kg packet was retailing at Ksh230.”

