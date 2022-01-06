UN Launches Bodyrights Movement to Curb Online Violence against Women and Girls

The campaign aims to hold policymakers, companies and individuals accountable in the fight against online violence.

“Relentless, borderless, and often anonymous, the online world is the new frontier for gender-based violence. It’s time for technology companies and policymakers to take digital violence seriously. Right now, corporate logos and copyrighted intellectual property receive greater protection online that we do as humans,” UNFPA executive director, Dr Ntalia Kanem said.

The internet is rife with various forms of online violence including cyberbullying, cyberstalking, doxxing, non-consensual sharing of images, and deepfakes.

A report from the Economist Intelligence Units shows that at least 38 percent of women online have undergone some form of harassment while 85 percent have witnessed some form of online violence against other women online.

Read: Serengeti Safari Camp Run By Entire Female Team