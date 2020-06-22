WWE Legend The Undertaker Quits After Three Decades

WWE legend Mark William Calaway alias The Undertaker has announced retirement from wrestling after over three decades on the scene, saying “there’s nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish.”

The 55-year-old made the call during the final episode of his documentary, The Last Ride, where he revealed he would still be available to serve WWE if called upon.

He confessed he would return “in case of emergency” and if boss Vince McMahon was “in a pinch”, but called his final ride the “perfect ending”.

The Undertaker revealed: “I believe I’m at a place now, post-Boneyard, which was a hellacious battle against one of the best in the business.

“Here you are, climbing on your motorcycle and taking off.

“There was a lot of thought and a lot of emotion, one of those being ‘are you happy enough with that?’

“It was a powerful moment. You don’t necessarily always get those.

“If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it.

“If Vince was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time would only tell there.

“In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would consider it.

“[But] at this point in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.”

The Undertaker went on to say he has “nothing left to accomplish” after a long and successful career, spanning three decades.

He continued: “I’m at a point, it’s time this cowboy really rides away.

“There’s nothing left for me to conquer or accomplish.

“The game has changed. It’s time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right.

“This documentary has helped me discover that and opened my eyes to the bigger picture and not judge myself as harshly these last few years.

“I can do more good outside the ring than I can inside. I’m finally at a place where I can accept that.”

