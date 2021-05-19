Understanding Bonuses In The Sports Betting Industry: Case of 22Bet

“Bonus” is one of the most common words in the sports betting industry used to refer to incentives offered to new and existing customers.

The incentives come in form of money added to the customers’ betting wallets after they deposit some amount for betting. When a customer deposits a certain amount in their betting wallet, they are given an extra certain percentage of the amount deposited. This is bonus.

For instance, customers who register at 22Bet Kenya get a 100 percent bonus on their first deposit up to Ksh15,000.

22Bet, run by Pesa Bets LTD, says that this bonus offer doesn’t include deposits made with crypto currencies such as bitcoin or ethereum.

The 100 percent bonus will be activated and transferred to your bonus account immediately once the first deposit has been made.

“The bonus credit must then be turned over five times using accumulator bets with at least three events. At least three markets in the accumulator bet must have odds of 1.40 (2/5) or higher. The bonus turnover must occur within 30 days after the bonus was deposited,” the betting site says.

How to activate bonuses on 22Bet

To activate your bonus, leave the box that says “I do not want any bonuses” unchecked when making your first deposit. Minimum deposit is Ksh1,000 while the maximum bonus credit is Ksh15,000. Once you have been credited with the bonus for sports betting, wager the full bonus amount on accumulator bets according to the bonus conditions of 22bet Kenya.

