UNCTAD Boss Mukhisa Kituyi Finally Declares Bid To Succeed Uhuru

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi, the Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), has declared interest in the 2022 race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr Kituyi made the declaration on Saturday in Bungoma.

The 65-year-old now joins a list of other prominent leaders in the country eyeing the top seat including Deputy President William Ruto, Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is, however, yet to make his intentions official.

Dr Kituyi, once a powerful minister in President Mwai Kibaki’s government, said he is ready to contest against the political bigwigs to bring in his vast experience in leadership.

Read: UNCTAD Boss Mukhisa Kituyi Distances Himself From Uhuru Succession Politics

“It is no longer a secret. I will be going for the presidency in 2022. Nobody should tell us who to support. We need a President who will save this country and Kenyans from a bad economy, ” he told members of the press in Bungoma town.

He added, “I am going for my last leg on the UN international assignment when I come back will engage in more systematic and robust campaigns.”

Mukhisa has served as UNCTAD boss since 2013.

Read Also: Ford Kenya Woes Intensify as Mukhisa Kituyi Splashes Millions to Outwit Wetangula

Immediately prior, Kituyi was Chief Executive of the Kenya Institute of Governance.

He served as Kenya’s Minister of Trade and Industry during former President Mwai Kibaki’s reign from 2002 to 2007.

He was first elected to the Kenyan Parliament for the first time in 1992 on a Ford-Kenya ticket and was re-elected in 1997 and 2002 as Kimilili MP.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu