UNCTAD Boss Mukhisa Kituyi Distances Himself From Uhuru Succession Politics

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi has distanced himself from reports that he is vying for Presidency in 2022.

In an email to UNCTAD staffers exclusively obtained by Kahawa Tungu, Kituyi says that he will “remain totally away from Kenyan politics, and make no statements or take any action of a political nature”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to address a matter that has been recently brought to my attention in relation to various statements in the Kenyan print and electronic media regarding my candidature for President of Kenya at the next elections. I want to clarify that I have never authorized anybody to issue such statements on my behalf, nor have I set up any secretariat or office of any political nature anywhere in Kenya,” he wrote.

“I am keenly aware that my obligations as an official of the UN do not allow me to engage in any way in the politics of a Member State.”

The former Trade Minister during President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure was picked for the UNCTAD seat in September 2013.

Recently, Daily Nation reported that Dr Kituyi sent a text message supporting the recent changes within Ford-Kenya.

It had been speculated that Dr Kituyi is President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga’s ‘secret candidate’ come 2022.

His term expires at UNCTAD expires on August 31, 2021, and it was thought that the alleged message marked his return to Kenyan politics. He has however denied the reports.

“I therefore wish to affirm that while I remain in the employment of the UN, I will not be seeking candidature for any political office, will remain totally away from Kenyan politics, and make no statements or take any action of a political nature. As an international civil servant, my loyalty, allegiance, and responsibility are to the UN, and I will continue to honour all the accompanying obligations,” he added in the statement

Dr Kituyi was first elected to Parliament on a Ford-Kenya ticket in 1992, becoming the Opposition Chief Whip. He was re-elected in 1997 and 2002. However, in the 2007 General Elections, he lost to newcomer David Simiyu Eseli of Ford-Kenya.

In 2013, he vied for the Bungoma Senatorial seat but lost to the incumbent Moses Wetangula, who is also the Ford Kenya Party Leader.

It was reported by the Star that he had already set up a secretariat in Nairobi to explore his possible candidature.

“After I complete my international mandate, I want to take seriously the possibility of offering myself as part of a national solution [and] national renewal. Building on the experience of the current government, [ want to say] how we now build better. I want to make that contribution,” Mukhisa said.

He had even agreed to setting up a secretariat in Nairobi, but said that he could not explore Kenyan politics while still serving UNCTAD.

“It is true I have set up a team to explore a possible Mukhisa candidature. That exploration is founded on the understanding that I cannot do Kenyan politics when I am still working for the United Nations,” he said.

