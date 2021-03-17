Ulinzi Stars Players Receive Covid-19 Jab

Ulinzi Stars have become the first FKF Premier League side to be vaccinated against the COVID-19.

The players plus technical staff received the jab ahead of weekend outing against Nzoia Sugar FC.

“We took our Covid-19 jabs in a move to help prevent the spread of the pandemic that has really been a menace to the game.

“Preparations for our game against Nzoia Sugar will now take center stage as we look to restart a good run.”

Kenya was amongst the first African countries to receive the controversial AstraZeneca vaccine as the fight against the pandemic rages on.

According to government statistics, Kenya has recorded 114,000 positive cases, 1,918 deaths and over 80,000 recoveries.

Nonetheless, sporting activities have resumed in the country with the top league entering week 16.

