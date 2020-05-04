Ulinzi Stars Chairman Erick Oloo Promoted To Colonel Rank

Chairman of Kenyan Kenyan Premier League side Ulinzi Stars Erick Oloo has been promoted to the rank of Colonel.

Rank of Colonel is the fifth highest in the military hierarchy and Oloo will now be a Commanding Officer with several platoons under him.

Oloo took over from Col Juma Mwinyikai, who stepped down in 2016 for further studies.

He reiterated his commitment to serving Ulinzi Stars as chairman and delivering the KPL title next season.

“I remain the chairman of Ulinzi Stars and I commit to keep working for its success. We want to win the league next year,” said Oloo.

Ulinzi last won the KPL title in 2011. They also bagged the inaugural KPL Top 8 Tournament in 2010.

